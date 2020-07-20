SHAREit 5.5.98 Update – Improving the Sender/Receiver Pages

We previously reported that Xender has received a major update, but Xender is not the only file-sharing specialized app to receive a new update today. The reason why we are saying that is because the developers who are in charge of SHAREit have also published a new software release that sports the 5.5.98 version number. With that said, today we are going to check out everything there is to know about SHAREit’s latest update and all the improvements that it introduces.

SHAREit 5.5.98 Update

As previously noted, the new update for SHAREit sports the 5.5.98 version number. The update is available to download via over the air channels and thanks to this, the only requirement to access the update is to have access to a stable Wi-Fi network. The update is automatically going to pop up in the notifications panel.

There is also an alternative way to access the update. SHAREit’s 5.5.98 software release is available for manual installation in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). We want to highlight that this type of update is compatible only with Android-powered smartphones that have enabled the “Unknown Sources” option in the Settings Panel.

What’s New?

“The sender and receiver pages have been redesigned to be more user-friendly,” stated the developers who are in charge of SHAREit in the patch notes. Therefore, using SHAREit to share files with your friends and family members is going to be much easier. In addition, the update introduces software tweaks that optimize the playback experience.

Top Features

► Fastest in the World

200 times faster than Bluetooth, the highest speed goes up to 20M/s.

Transfer files without losing quality.

► Transfer All Types of Files

Photos, videos, music, installed apps and any other files.

► Infinite Online Videos

HD & Selective, Offline watching, Continuously updated

► Excellent Video Player

Support almost all formats, give you Smooth playing experience

► Discover Trending Music

Tens of millions of high quality songs, and thousands of curated playlists. Online & Offline

► Elegant Music Player

Powerful equalizer provides immersive experiences for you

►GIFs, Wallpapers & Stickers

Personalized, Funny, Download & Share