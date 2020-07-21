Skype 8.62.0.85 Update Introduces Android Auto and New Tools

Skype is one of the world’s biggest video/audio calling apps with hundreds of millions of monthly active users. The “secret” behind Skype’s success is the fact that the has been around for almost a decade and it has been improving every year. In fact, a brand-new update has just arrived for the Android version of Skype and it introduces a bunch of useful features that make it easier for users to communicate with their friends and family members.

Skype 8.62.0.85 Update

Do you love using Skype to chat with your friends? If that is the case, then you want to make sure to have your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network today. The reason why we are saying that is because a brand-new update that sports the 8.62.0.85 version number is now available to download via OTA (over the air) channels.

Alternatively, the update can also be manually downloaded and installed in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). However, we do need to mention that installing APK releases is only possible on Android-powered smartphones that have enabled the “Unknown Sources” option.

What’s New?

The question that all Skype fans must be asking right now is what’s new? Check out the patch notes below to see all the improvements that the new update introduces.

Easier deletion of multiple contacts

Added support for Android Auto

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Final Words

From the looks of it, the new update for Skype is a major release that everyone should make sure to download as soon as possible. The most important feature and change that the update introduces is the added support for Android Auto. This is a must-have feature for Skype fans who spend lots of time on the road because Android Auto will make it easier for them to stay focused on the road.