Facebook Messenger 375.0.0.17.104 is Available in APK Form

Facebook Messenger is an app that remains useful when you need to contact someone and send files without using your cellular data. The software can be used to send videos and photos, as well as other types of files. It doesn’t even matter if the person you’re talking to has a Facebook account or not.

Facebook Messenger has now received its 375.0.0.17.104 update that you can download and install at no cost from APKMirror. All five download variants consist of simple APK files. Three of them require at least Android 5 installed on your device, while the remaining two demand at least Android 9.

Nothing new… apparently

Apparently, the new update for Facebook Messenger doesn’t bring anything new to the app. The change log doesn’t tell us anything. But even so, installing the latest version of an app usually doesn’t do any harm.

Do you want to learn even more about Facebook Messenger? Here’s a description found at APKMirror:

“Be together whenever, with our free* all-in-one communication app, complete with unlimited text, voice, video calling and group video chat features. Easily sync your messages and contacts to your Android phone and connect with anyone, anywhere.”

Facebook Messenger not only allows you to contact another person without even having a Facebook account for yourself. The app even offers cross-app messaging. You can message a person via Messenger after searching for their profile on Instagram.

Surely many of us have been dreaming of messaging all those beautiful models on Instagram, and Facebook Messenger makes our dream come true.

The download size for the Facebook Messenger 375.0.0.17.104 update revolves around 50MB.