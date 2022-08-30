Instagram Lite 318.0.0.16.105 APK is Available

Instagram Lite is the best choice for those who need to save an extra amount of space and speed and also gain more versatility in the whole picture. The app works on all networks, and it can definitely be a better deal than the standard version of Instagram’s app.

Instagram Lite has now received its 318.0.0.16.105 update for those willing to make sure that everything works fine on the app. There’s no change log exposed, which means that it’s all up to us to find out what the update brings. However, we certainly cannot expect it to be totally useless.

Four download options available

The new Instagram Lite 318.0.0.16.105 APK comes in four different download versions at APKMirror: three simple APK versions and a bundle APK.

While two of the download variants even accept devices that run on Android 4, the other two demand at least Android 8.

Here’s how the Google Play Store’s presentation of the Instagram Lite app sounds:

“Instagram Lite makes it easier to bring you closer to the people and things you love. The Instagram Lite app is small, fast and works on all networks. Enjoy the best features of INSTA like connecting with friends, sharing what you’re up to, or seeing what’s new from others all over the world. Explore our community where you can feel free to be yourself and share everything from your daily moments to life’s highlights.”

The new update has come at just a week after the 250.0.0.0.66 alpha update’s arrival for the standard version of the Instagram app (non-Lite).