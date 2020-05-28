Facebook Messenger Kids 124.0.0.8.117 Update – Improved User Security and Performances

Even though Facebook is the world’s most popular social media app, this doesn’t mean that it is necessarily safe for kids. After all, people share all kinds of content that is not kid-appropriate on their timelines. Fortunately, here is where Facebook Kids comes in and provides the ideal alternative. If you are not familiar with Facebook Kids, then you should know that this is an alternative version of the social media app that gives parents control over the accounts of their kids.

What’s great about Facebook Kids is the fact that it ships bundled with a special edition of the Messenger app. The app is called Messenger Kids and it is equipped with features such as kid-friendly filters, reactions and sound effects. Parents can also set usage limits when it’s bedtime and the app Facebook Kids doesn’t feature any in-app purchases.

Facebook Messenger Kids 124.0.0.8.117 Update

The reason why Messenger Kids is making headlines on our website today is because it has just received a new update. The update sports the 120.0.0.8.117 version number and it has been released via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, the only thing that parents need to do in order to access the update and the improvements that it brings is to keep their children’s smartphones connected to Wi-Fi.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes, the latest update for Messenger Kids aims to improve the overall performances and security of the chatting app. The way that the update is doing that is by introducing a bundle of “under the hood” software tweaks that are boosting the overall chatting speed and a start-up time of the app.

Moreover, the update also introduces a handful of bug fixes that are tackling various software issues. Therefore, we are advising all parents to get the latest Messenger Kids update as soon as possible.