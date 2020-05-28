Google Chrome 83.0.4103.83 Update – Performances and Stability are Now Improved

One of the biggest advantages that using an Android-powered smartphone brings is the fact that you get access to all of the tech giant’s latest software updates. Google’s motto seems to be “another day, another update” and therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that a new update is now rolling out for Google Chrome. The update is changing the mobile browser’s version number to 83.0.4103.83 and it is available to download via over the air channels and in the form of APK.

Google Chrome 83.0.4103.83 Update

As previously noted, the latest update for Google Chrome sports the 83.0.4103.83 version number and it can be downloaded in two ways. The simplest way to access the update is to get it via over the air channels. The only thing that Google Chrome fans need to do is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network and to pay attention to their notifications panel.

Alternatively, eager Google Chrome fans who don’t want to wait for the update to pop up in their notifications panel can always choose to manually download and install it. This is possible by getting the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). We want to note that APK releases are compatible only with Android-powered smartphones that have enabled the “Unknown Sources” option.

What’s New?

Some Google Chrome fans might be disappointed to find out that the update doesn’t come with any exciting new features. However, this doesn’t mean that the new update is not a high-priority update, quite the opposite.

The update focuses on improving the overall performances of Google Chrome’s mobile version and it does that by introducing a bundle of stability and performance improvements. In addition, the update comes with a handful of bugs that are tackling various issues.

