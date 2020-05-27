Legends of Runeterra Patch 1.2 – New Champions, Card Buffs/Nerfs and Much More!

A major update is now rolling out for Legends of Runeterra. The update is titled as Patch 1.2 and it completely changes the gameplay by introducing new Champions and buffing/nerfing cards. With that said, today we are going to present the full patch notes for the new Legends of Runeterra update so that everyone knows what are the changes that are coming their way. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

Champions

Vladimir level two

Old text: For each other attacking ally, deal one to it and one to the enemy Nexus.

New text: For each other attacking ally, deal 1 to it and drain 1 from the enemy Nexus.

Karma (level one and two)

Cost increased from five to six.

Shen level one

Power increased from two to three.

Shen level two

Power increased from three to four.

Vi level one

Health decreased from five to four.

Vi level two

Health decreased from six to five.

Hecarim level one

Power increased from four to five.

Hecarim level two

Power increased from five to six.

Followers

Greathorn Companion

Power increased from four to five.

Grizzled Ranger

Power decreased from four to three.

Loyal Badgerbear

Power decreased from four to three.

Laurent Chevalier

Health increased from one to two.

Legion Rearguard

Health decreased from two to one.

Kindly Tavernkeeper

Power increased from two to three.

Boomcrew Rookie

Health decreased from four to three.

Longtooth

Health increased from one to two.

Monkey Idol

Health increased from four to five.

Slotbot

Power increased from zero to one.

Health increased from three to four.

Spells

Brood Awakening

Cost increased from five to six.

Deep Meditation

Cost increased from four to five.

Stand Alone

Cost increased from three to four.

LoR watchlist

With the release of the Rising Tides expansion, several archetypes, spells, and champions are being watched closely. A full breakdown of these can be found here.

Unyielding Spirit

Pilfered Goods and card stealing

Nexus Burn damage

Karma and Ezreal

Text updates

The LoR 1.2 patch contained over 40 text clarity changes. Cards that were adjusted included champions like Fizz and spells such as Dragon’s Rage.

Here’s a list of every card that received a text change in patch 1.2:

Mageseeker Investigator | Absorb Soul | Shatter | Avarosan Marksman | Bullseye | Chempunk Shredder | Face-Melter | Shunpo | Withering Wail | Augmented Experimenter | Reckless Research | Captain Farron | Corina Veraza | Final Spark | Vile Feast | Ezreal | Yeti Yearling | Island Navigator | Fizz | Pool Shark | Imperial Demolitionist | Black Powder Grenade | Death’s Hand | Strong-arm | Double Up | Armored Tuskrider | Caught in the Cold | Noxian Fervor | Dragon’s Rage | Lee Sin’s Dragon’s Rage | Miss Fortune’s Make it Rain | Make it Rain | The Dreadway | Black Market Merchant | Pilfered Goods | Yordle Grifter | Chief Mechanist Zevi | Concerted Strike | Riptide Rex | Vladimir’s Transfusion | Terror of the Tides | Super Mega Death Rocket! | Aurora Porealis.

Cosmetics

Players in LoR now have additional personalization options that include new emotes, game board, card backs, and guardians. In celebration of the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia (IDAHOTB), all players have access to a Rainbow Poro guardian and emote at zero cost in the LoR store until July 7.

In addition to the free Rainbow Poro guardian and emote, the team added an Arcade game board and card back, along with several new emotes.

Rainbow Poro guardian

Image via Riot Games

Rainbow Poro emote

Image via Riot Games

Arcade game board

Image via Riot Games

Arcade card back

Image via Riot Games

Emotes

Image via Riot Games

Expeditions

With the 1.2 LoR update, the bonus chance for seeing Rising Tides archetypes has been removed. A large number of adjustments were also made to regional archetypes to improve statlines and frequency of utility cards. A full breakdown of changes in each Expedition archetype can be found here.

Bug fixes

Until Patch 1.3 comes out in two weeks, the Oracle’s Eye will be disabled during an opponent’s attack turn due to a rare bug that shows incorrect information.