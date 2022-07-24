FIFA 23 for PC: Check Out the System Requirements

Gamers and football fans have to wait only about two months until the next major iteration in the FIFA football simulation series will hit the market. Known simply as FIFA 23, the game arrives on September 30, and it will bring a World Cup mode, female football clubs, and a lot more.

Thanks to Charlie Intel, we now have the list of system requirements for the PC version of FIFA 23.

Therefore, if you want to run the game on a laptop or desktop PC, you won’t have too much to worry about if you just want to play it at the lowest settings for graphics. But we’re sure you want more than that, which is why you must keep in mind the recommended specs:

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7 6700 / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Memory: 12 GB of RAM

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage space: 100 GB

Surely these system requirements are a bit higher than what we were used to for the previous FIFA 22. However, it might be worth upgrading your hardware configuration to run the new FIFA.

If your laptop or desktop computer doesn’t qualify for the recommended requirements, you can also take the minimum specs accepted into account:

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 6600k / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 8 GB

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 570

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage space: 100 GB

FIFA 23 will be featuring both French prodigy Kylian Mbappé and the female Australian football Sam Kerr as the cover stars in what seems to be an attempt to support gender equality. Surely many people will be delighted by the move!

Except for the PC version, FIFA 23 will also be playable via PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia.