You Can Buy Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro Discounted With $250

Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro is one true powerhouse, which means that it’s also far from being as cheap as chips. The device is suitable for plenty of sophisticated stuff that the user can do while even being on the go.

As spotted by The Verge, you can now buy Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro from either Best Buy or B&H Photo at $1,749. While the price surely sounds like a lot of money, you know what? You’re absolutely right! But it still represents a discount of $250. This version of Apple’s laptop is equipped with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and an M1 Pro CPU.

Feel free to check out the description provided by Apple’s YouTube channel:

“The new MacBook Pro is a beast. Supercharged for pros by the M1 Pro or M1 Max, this… thing delivers extraordinary performance that pushes the boundaries of creativity. And with a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display that’s the best ever in a notebook, there’s no limit to what, or where, you can create. The all-new MacBook Pro. Two sizes, two chips. Let it rip.”

The Apple 14.2-inches MacBook Pro equipped with the M1 Pro Chip was built for pretty much anyone who had been gifted with enough skills to create films, music, 3D animations, and more. The laptop is “the ultimate pro mobile workstation for the ultimate user.”

The display is enough to let you realize the amazing power of Apple’s laptop. We’re talking about a Liquid Retina XDR screen of 14.2-inches that also has a 3024×1964 resolution. We also have to mention the 1,600 nits of peak brightness, the 1,000 nits of sustained brightness, P3 color gamut support, and even more.

Would you be willing to purchase Apple’s MacBook Pro?