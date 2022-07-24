OnePlus Reveals the Powerful Camera Setup for the Upcoming 10T Model

OnePlus 10T is another upcoming powerful phone that has the potential to be recognized as a flagship. The Chinese brand is known for creating powerful phones that can compete with those of Samsung, Apple, Huawei, and more.

OnePlus 10T is expected to launch at some point in early August, and we’re glad to already find out about the reveal of the gadget’s camera setup by the manufacturer itself, thanks to the OnePlus Community!

Sony’s 50MP IMX766 will be present on OnePlus 10T

The new OnePlus 10T will be equipped with the 50MP IMX766 of Sony, a sensor of 1/1.56″. The camera will be able to capture 10-bit color depth images.

Along the main camera, an ultrawide sensor of 8MP with a 119-degree field of view and a macro sensor of 2MP will also exist. Last but not least, there will also be some powerful features joining the camera setup, such as HDR 5.0, Nightscape, TurboRAW, and more.

Here’s a sample of what the camera setup of the OnePlus 10T is capable of, and we all have to admit that it looks pretty good:

Another interesting feature of the camera is that as soon as the user hits the shutter, tens of photos are captured in an instant with the purpose of selecting a single one as the final image. The entire process is even capable of happening faster compared to previous phones released by OnePlus. In this way, girls will be sure that there will be no such thing as taking a bad photo of themselves ever again!

Even since last month, our publication found some leaked information regarding the design and display of the upcoming OnePlus 10T phone.

The OnePlus Community also revealed that the launch date for the OnePlus 10T is set for August 3.