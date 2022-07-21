Dear football lovers, the wait is finally over! FIFA 23 has an official reveal trailer along with the release date, thanks to EA! The company promised the world some time ago that FIFA 23 would be the best game of the beloved football simulation series, and we’ll soon find out if those guys are telling the truth or not.

The trailer of FIFA 23 confirms the rumor that the players will receive a World Cup mode in the game. This surely cannot surprise anyone considering that 2022 is the year of the FIFA World Cup tournament that will be held out there in the real world in Qatar.

FIFA 23 launches on September 30

FIFA 23 will arrive in the gaming world in a bit more than two months: on September 30. Plenty of new stuff will be included, such as the possibility to play using both women or men for club and international matches, cross-play, and more.

We’re expecting to see more national teams than before, considering the presence of the World Cup mode in the game. There will probably be very weak national teams such as Andorra, San Marino, Albania, Luxembourg, and a lot more. The game needs such teams at least to include them in the qualifying round for the tournament.

Giving more credit to the ladies who enjoy football is surely a great thing to see in FIFA 23. Here’s what EA has to say about the implementation of Women’s club football in the upcoming game:

“Play as women’s club teams for the first time in EA SPORTS FIFA history as the Barclays FA Women’s Super League and Division 1 Arkema come to FIFA 23 at launch. Plus, enjoy dedicated HyperMotion2 capture on next-gen that brings unique, true-to-life football motion to the women’s game in FIFA 23 – with more detail to come throughout the summer.”

Feel free to tell us if you’re eager to play FIFA 23!