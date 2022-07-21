Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Receives Android 13 Beta 2

Who said that there could not be anything beyond Android 12? Google is eager to raise the stakes a lot higher than that, and now the Android 13 Beta 2 update is ready to go with the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro.

9to5Google reveals the great news regarding the tablet’s eligibility with Google’s Android 13 Beta 2 OS. However, it’s important to keep in mind that Lenovo keeps the update as a developer preview. There are still, however, plenty of changes included that were also present in a previously released beta version.

The June 2022 security patch arrives

Lenovo’s Tab P12 Pro does receive the June 2022 security patch along with the Android 13 Beta 2 update. Doing your best to secure your mobile device that’s connected to the internet is such a needed aspect nowadays!

But Google never seems to stop when it comes to updates for its mobile operating system. Just a week ago, information surfaced online regarding the Mountain View-based company starting to roll out Android 13 Beta 4. That’s the final beta version, which means that the final and stable release is not too far away.

We’re expecting that Google will release the final Android 13 version this autumn, but there is a chance that the world might get it even sooner. Whatever the truth may be, it will surely be worth the long wait to see the full list of what Android 13 has to offer to the world.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is a premium tablet that has a starting price of $619.99. The all-day battery and the 12.6″ 2K AMOLED display are arguably the main highlights of the device. As in most tablets, you’ll probably need a precision pen for Tab P12 Pro as well. Lenovo seems to have thought about it very well since buying the device will also make you the happy owner of the Chinese brand’s Precision Pen 3.