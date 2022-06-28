FIFA 23: The World Cup Mode Will Have Specific Icons

It’s only a matter of time until FIFA 23 will become available, and we’re guessing that EA SPORTS will make it playable on PC and the next-gen consoles from Sony and Microsoft: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, respectively.

Usually, a new FIFA game lands each year around September. There’s no reason to believe that the guys from EA SPORTS will change the recipe this time, especially considering the fact that there are no major pandemic restrictions anymore.

FIFA 23 World Cup Ultimate Team will have icon cards

Considering that for this year in the real world, the 2022 FIFA World Cup competition will be held in Qatar in November, the upcoming FIFA video game will recreate the competition as well. The fans will get the chance to play with their favorite nation and try to qualify for the big tournament. After running preliminary matches against even very weak national teams such as Andorra or San Marino, players will get to face the real “beasts” at the World Cup tournament, such as Argentina, Brazil, Germany, France, and more.

FUTZONEFIFA is a reliable source of accurate FIFA information, and now it is announcing that icons will be brought back to the FIFA series along with the World Cup mode present in FIFA 23. We’ve seen icons before in other FIFA iterations, so there’s no surprise.

🚨 We’re going to get Icons again in the World Cup FUT mode in #FIFA23 ✅ W imo! 😮‍💨 — FUTZone – #FIFA23 News (@FUTZONEFIFA) June 27, 2022

One of the icons that will be present in FIFA 23 is David Villa, according to Givemesport.com, and it’s understandable. He won the World Cup with the National Team of Spain, where he scored a total of 59 goals during 98 matches in his whole career. David Villa debuted for the Spanish National Team in 2005.

EA promised the world that FIFA 23 will be the best game of the series yet. Of course, we can just say that the developers are being subjective, but let’s not forget that we’re talking about the last game that will be released from the FIFA series. That could be a major argument that EA is going all out in creating the best game of the iconic series.