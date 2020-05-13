FIFA Soccer 13.1.10 Update – Critical Game Improvements are Now Available

FIFA is the world’s most popular soccer game and there is no doubt about that. EA is generating millions of dollars in profits every year thanks to FIFA but that’s not all! The game is also available on Android and iOS.

If you enjoy playing FIFA Soccer on your Android-powered smartphones, then we have some great news to share with you. EA has published a brand-new update that comes with a handful of high-priority improvements.

FIFA Soccer 13.1.10 Update

The first thing that we want to highlight about FIFA Soccer’s latest update is that even though it is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels, it is available only to Android-powered smartphones. The update is eventually going to release on iOS as well, but this will happen during the upcoming weeks.

Since the new update is an OTA release, then this means that the only thing that FIFA Soccer fans are required to do in order to access it is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. The only thing left to do after connecting to Wi-Fi is to pay attention to the notification panel and wait for the update to pop up.

The APK Alternative

There is also the alternative option of manually downloading and installing the update in the form of APK. However, installing this type of update is quite tricky.

FIFA Soccer fans are first required to head over to their smartphone’s settings panel and then enable the “Unknown Sources” option. Only after doing this, their smartphone will be eligible to install APKs.

What’s New?

As previously mentioned, the new update available for FIFA Soccer focuses on introducing high-priority improvements. The developers of the game announced in the patch notes that they fixed a couple of bugs that sometimes caused the game to lag or even randomly crash. Fortunately, this is not going to happen again.

The update also comes with “under the hood” software tweaks. This is quite important because the tweaks are boosting FIFA Soccer’s overall performances. The gameplay will feel smoother and the start-up time is going to be much faster.

Highlight Features

Here are FIFA Soccer’s top features as listed on the official Google Play Store page.

PLAY HEAD TO HEAD VS YOUR FRIENDS

For the first time in FIFA Mobile, you can challenge your friends in real-time 11v11 gameplay. Create your in-game friend’s list and keep track of your Head to Head record for ongoing bragging rights. The pitch is about to get personal.

BUILD YOUR ULTIMATE TEAM™

Start building your Ultimate Team using any player from the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, and more, then train any player to be a superstar. Form your squad by using soccer players from the same nation, league, or team to increase their Chemistry and take your Starting 11 to the top of the leaderboards.

ALL-NEW REWARDING COMPETITION

Play head-to-head in VS Attack or full 11v11 matches to earn valuable tiered rewards based on weekly and monthly performance. Win, climb the divisions, and earn more rewards as you get to the top of the leaderboards. Qualify for VS Attack tournaments for your shot at Tournament Milestone and Top 100 rewards.

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Challenge opponents in the world’s biggest club competitions – the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League. Take part in playable Live Events that correspond with the real-world tournaments as they progress through the season to earn special UCL and UEL Players.