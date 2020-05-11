Forza Street 31.2.2 Update – Founders Pack and Rare Cars

Forza is one of the best open-world racing games ever made and there is no doubt about that. The amazing thing about Forza is the fact that Microsoft has launched different versions of it and they all provide the same adrenaline-fueled racing experience. The way that Microsoft is keeping the gameplay of the game fresh and exciting is by constantly releasing updates and a new one has just arrived for Android of Forza Street.

If you enjoy playing Forza Street on your Android-powered smartphone, then we have some great news to share with you. A brand-new update that sports the 31.2.2 version number has been made available to download and it comes with lots of improvements. Without any further ado, let’s check them out.

Forza Street 31.2.2 Update

Forza Street fans should make sure to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network throughout the day because a new update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. The update is changing the game’s version number to 31.2.2 and it weighs in at 41.57MB.

Furthermore, the update is targeting smartphones that are running on Android 9.0 Pie but fortunately, it can also be installed on older smartphones since it requires a minimum of Android 5.0 Lollipop operating system in order to run without any issues.

What’s New?

As previously noted, the update comes with a bundle of exciting features that are going to take the gameplay experience of Forza Street to the next level. Check out all the changes below:

Founders Pack.

Play Forza Street in the first 30 days from May 5th 2020 to receive the 2017 Ford GT for your car collection.

Rivals Mode Improvements.

When challenging your fellow drivers in Rivals mode you now have greater choice over your opponent and in which car to compete.

A wide range of bug fixes, tweaks and game balance improvements throughout Forza Street.

Top Features

Now that we have checked out all the improvements that the update brings, let’s also take a look at Forza Street’s top features. As listed on the Google Play Store page.

COLLECT AND UPGRADE ICONIC CARS

Race to collect legendary cars at intense speed – from classic muscle to modern sports and retro supercars – turning your garage into a trophy case of iconic racing cars, with all the fun, attention to graphics detail, and speed Forza is known for.

TRUE CINEMATIC RACING

Streamlined controls focus on the fun – timing your gas, brake, and boost are the keys to victory, as action cams chase the racing adrenaline up close showcasing amazing graphics. The stunning, best in class, 3D visuals bring the action to life while you’re speeding across the asphalt. It’s a fun, new, and wholly unique way to enjoy Forza.

RACE ON YOUR TERMS

Race your collection of cars anytime, anywhere. Squeeze in a fun, quick one minute race, or dive into immersive story driven events with multiple paths to victory in the cars you love. New controls let you easily race with the tap of a finger to control your gas, brake, and boost. Forza Street has something fun for you any time you feel like racing at high speed and boosting across the finish line to victory.

Additional Game Features

Burn rubber on the road while you speed through streets to collect and upgrade iconic cars. Pit your collection against the world and compete in 1v1, point to point races to climb the ranks and top the leaderboards. Additional in-game events will always keep the action fresh and fun!

Collect, Customize, Compete with and Upgrade more than 50 real cars from top international car brands. Supercars from Lamborghini and McLaren. American Muscle cars from Chevrolet and Dodge. Sports cars from BMW and Porsche. And Street racers from Nissan and Ford. Build out your garage with cars from each category to take on the different Story mode bosses.