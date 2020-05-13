Hearthstone 17.2.473474 Update – Battleground Changes and New Heroes

Considering the fact that Hearthstone is developed by the same studio who created amazing titles such as World of Warcraft, Overwatch and Diablo, then it should come as no surprise to find out that the card game is updated on a regular basis with improvements and fresh content. Blizzard is renowned for the live service that it provides to its polished gams and a brand-new update has just arrived for Hearthstone.

Most updates that Hearthstone receives introduce bug fixes and gameplay improvements. However, this is not the case for the latest 17.2.473474 release that comes with battleground updates. This is a high-priority update and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it.

Hearthstone 17.2.473474 Update

The new update is changing Hearthstone’s version number to 17.2.473474 and it is available to download via over the air channels. Therefore, we are advising everyone who enjoys playing the mobile version of Hearthstone to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network so that they can be among the first ones to get it.

Full Patch Notes

The 17.2 patch includes three new Heroes and a new minion for Battlegrounds. We’ve also added the ability to rearrange your decks, a new visual aid for end of Season rewards, and more!

Battlegrounds Updates

Dire Wolf Alpha has been removed from the minion pool.

NEW MINION

Rabid Saurolisk

[Tier 1, Beast] 3 Attack, 1 Health. After you play a minion with Deathrattle, gain +1/+1.

NEW HEROES

Players with Battlegrounds perks will have immediate access to playtest these three new heroes before they are fully unlocked on May 26.

Lady Vashj

Evolving Electricity [Passive]: After you upgrade Bob’s Tavern, replace his minions with ones of a higher Tier.

Maiev Shadowsong

Imprison [Cost 1]: Make a minion in Bob’s Tavern Dormant. After 2 turns, get it with +1/+1.

Kael’thas Sunstrider

Verdant Spheres [Passive]: Every third minion you buy gains +2/+2.

Deck Ordering

You can now reorder your deck lists! While viewing your deck list in the Collection Manager, press and hold a deck button to enter “rearranging” mode. Once you’re in rearranging mode, just click and drag on your decks to order them! Deck rearranging will not work until all nine starting heroes (excluding Demon Hunter) are unlocked.

Zephrys the Great Improvements

Fixed a bug where Zephrys would miss lethal when there was an enemy Taunt minion with Lifesteal that you could attack into.

Fixed a bug where Zephrys would prefer not to transform/Silence certain high-stat Deathrattle minions.

Fixed a bug where Zephrys could miss lethal using Unleash the Hounds.

Fixed a bug where Zephrys would not offer Silence options for minions with the “Can’t Attack Heroes” effect.

Zephrys is now slightly less likely to offer single-target removal for next turn.

Zephrys will no longer offer Natalie Seline for next turn.

Zephrys may now offer Polymorph instead of Hex in a few cases where it would be better for your opponent to have a 1/1 than a 0/1 with Taunt.

Swipe will now fill the AoE category (instead of single target damage) if Zephrys expects it to be used against the enemy hero. Improved how Zephrys evaluates enemy minions that have low base stats for their cost, but are buffed.

Game Improvements and Bug Fixes

End of Season rewards

Your total rewards accumulated within the current Ranked season are now highlighted inside your Rewards Chest, which can be found at the top of the Quest Log.

Collection Manager filter panel (mobile)

The filter panel will now remain open after using Search.

The filter panel will now hide once cards are dragged to a deck and will reappear after they’ve been added.

The filter panel will no longer be dismissed until the “Done” button has been pressed.