Final Fantasy XVI Won’t Be Another Open-World Game

The summer of 2023 will indeed be a real heated one since a brand new Final Fantasy game will release at that time. Known as Final Fantasy XVI, the sixteenth game in the mainline series will be released for PlayStation 5 consoles next year.

The developers from Square Enix are working to make Final Fantasy XVI possible. But at this point, pretty much any information about how the upcoming game will be and will not be is anybody’s guess.

Final Fantasy XVI will NOT be open-world

In a gaming scene where open-world titles are more well-spread than false rumors about GTA 6, perhaps it would be useless to release another open-world game. Maybe that’s what the developers of Final Fantasy XVI also have in mind.

Producer Naoki Yoshida made the surprising claim that the upcoming game won’t be another open-world game. This is somewhat surprising, considering that the predecessor title easily fell into that category.

Even so, the same person says that the game will be heavily inspired by triple-A open-world RPGs.

Here’s what Yoshida stated, as IGN quotes:

“To create a game that might excite and resonate not only with our core fans, but also with that new generation, we played a lot of games ourselves, and so yes, in [Final Fantasy 16] you’ll find inspiration from recent triple-A open world RPGs,” Yoshida says. “However, to bring a story that feels like it spans an entire globe and beyond, we decided to avoid an open world design that limits us to a single open world space, and instead focus on an independent area-based game design that can give players a better feel of a truly ‘global’ scale.”

The concept of an open-world game is not very easy to define, however. In a nutshell, it refers to a game having a world where the player has the freedom to explore and approach objects.