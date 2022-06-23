Google Adds LGBTQ+ Owned Label For Businesses

Google has added a new label to Maps and Search that enables companies to self-identify as being owned by members of the LGBTQ+ community. This new label joins a set of labels already present on Google Maps that are intended to assist users in locating and supporting local businesses. It also includes the opportunity to report any harassment that may be associated with it.

The firm made the announcement on the new tool on Wednesday, and it may be accessed by retailers in the United States that have a verified business profile on Google. Businesses that are Black-owned, Latino-owned, veteran-owned, or owned by women are some of the other designations that are currently available on the site. The owners of the businesses themselves, not members of the community, are the ones who are responsible for applying the labels. After being added, the labels will appear on Google Maps as well as in search results for companies that are owned by members of the LGBTQ+ community. Google does not presently have a method in place to authenticate the self-identifiable labels; nonetheless, the search engine makes it abundantly obvious that the label was put by the company itself.

Google already provides tools and resources for people who are looking for businesses that are LGBTQ+ friendly. These online resources enable business owners to place specific labels to the Google Maps and Search results, like “LGBTQ friendly,” or “Gender-neutral restroom.” People who are looking for LGBTQ+ friendly businesses can use these features.

This expands upon our past work with the internationally accessible LGBTQ+ friendly & transgender safespace traits, and it provides a more objective feature that only companies are allowed to add to their profiles.

To add the label, owners of businesses need to go to their profiles, click the link that says ‘edit profile,’ then choose the option that says ‘business information.’ Under the button labeled “more,” there will be a list of several classifications that proprietors of businesses may assign themselves to.

Google also provides a mechanism through which proprietors of businesses may report to the company any instances of abuse or harassment on the part of consumers that might arise as a consequence of their label.