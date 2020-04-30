Firefox Browser 68.8.0 Update for Android Introduces Major Software Tweaks

Even though Google Chrome is pre-installed on all Android smartphones, more and more fans are opting instead for Firefox Browser. The reason behind this is quite simple. Google Chrome is infamous for “eating” too many resources and this makes it difficult for people who use mid-ranged or older smartphones to surf the web at fast speeds. On the other hand, Firefox Browser is highly optimized to run on all types of devices.

Firefox Browser is a powerful app that offers users access to a plethora of amazing features that make their web surfing experience faster and more enjoyable. However, this is not the only thing that the browser has to offer. Firefox Browser is also updated on a regular basis with improvements and new features.

Firefox Browser 68.8.0 Update

As previously noted, the developers who are in charge of Firefox Browser are constantly releasing new updates that are taking the browser’s performances to the next level. In fact, a new update that sports the 68.8.0 version number has been made available for download.

The latest update for Firefox Browser can be downloaded via OTA (over the air) channels and manually in the form of APK. We are advising everyone to opt for OTA channels because the only thing that you will need to do is to keep your smartphone connected to Wi-Fi.

What’s New?

Having full-time access to private and fast internet browsing is necessary. This is why the latest update for Firefox Browser introduces a handful of “under the hood” software tweaks that are speeding up the browser’s overall speeds.

Not only that, but the update also contains a bundle of bug fixes that are tackling various issues. Therefore, Firefox Browser will run much faster and the chances of dealing with random crashes are much lower than usual.