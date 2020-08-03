Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G and Galaxy Note 20 5G Ultra – Leaked Specs Show 108MP Primary Camera!

Samsung is scheduled to reveal its highly anticipated Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra smartphones next week. Fortunately, we don’t have to wait anymore in order to take a look at the features that the two next-gen smartphones have to offer. The reason why we are saying that is because the full specs sheet for Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has been leaked ahead of launch. With that in mind, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about Samsung’s new smartphones.

Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – Leaked Specs

Despite Samsung’s best efforts to keep all information about Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra away from the media’s eyes, we got lucky and Evan Blass who is a reputable leakster has managed to get his hands on the specs sheet. Thanks to this, we can get a glimpse of the specs that the two smartphones will have to offer on launch day.

Highlight Features

According to the leak, Galaxy Note 20 5G will be available in Mystic Green and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G model will be available in Mystic Bronze. They will be both powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ chipset that delivers outstanding performances, especially when it comes to heavy-duty tasks.

Galaxy Note 20 will ships with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display and the more expensive Ultra model will feature a 6.9-inches Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display. To make things even better, both displays are confirmed to have a 120Hz refresh rate that make Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra ideal for mobile gaming.

The leak also highlights that Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will feature a 108MP primary camera. If that is not impressive enough, then you should know that the camera has a unique feature called 50x Space Zoom.