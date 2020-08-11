Firefox Browser 79.0.3 Update – Surfing the Web is Now Easier and Faster!

We previously reported that Google Chrome has received a major update. Well, it looks like the developers who are in charge of the mobile version of Firefox Browser have decided to take a page out of Google’s playbook and do the same. With that said, a brand-new update that sports the 79.0.3 version number is now available to download for Firefox Browser. Let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about it.

Firefox Browser 79.0.3 Update

Right from the start, we want to highlight that the new update for Firefox Browser is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, the only thing that fans of the mobile browser are required to do in order to access the update is to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi. The update is automatically going to pop up in the notifications panel.

What’s New?

Firefox Browser is known for providing users with a fast and reliable web surfing experience. This is why it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that the new update for Firefox Browser comes with a bundle of software tweaks that are speeding up the overall performances. Moreover, we are advising all Firefox Browser fans to get the update as soon as possible so that they can access the bug fixes that the update introduces.

Highlight Features

Let’s take a look at the highlight features that make Firefox Browser one of the most downloaded apps in the world:

FAST. PRIVATE. SAFE.

Firefox is faster than ever and gives you a powerful web browser that protects your privacy. Keep what’s personal private with Enhanced Tracking Protection, which automatically blocks over 2000 online trackers from invading your privacy.

With Firefox, you don’t have to dig in your privacy settings, everything is set up automatically, but if you like to be in control, you can choose from the many ad blocker add-ons available for the browser. We designed Firefox with smart browsing features that let you take your privacy, passwords, and bookmarks with you safely wherever you go.

ENHANCED TRACKING PROTECTION AND PRIVACY CONTROL

Firefox gives you greater privacy protection while you’re on the web. Block third-party cookies and unwanted ads that follow you around the web with Enhanced Tracking Protection. Search in Private Browsing mode and you won’t be traced or tracked — your private browsing history is automatically erased when you’re done.

OWN YOUR LIFE WHEREVER YOU INTERNET

– Add Firefox across your devices for secure, private and seamless browsing.

– Sync your devices to take your favorite bookmarks, saved logins and browsing history wherever you go.

– Send open tabs between mobile and desktop.

– Firefox makes password management easy by remembering your passwords across devices.

– Take your internet life everywhere, knowing that your personal data is safe, never sold for profits.

SEARCH INTELLIGENTLY & GET THERE FASTER

– Firefox anticipates your needs and intuitively provides multiple suggested and previously-searched results across your favorite search engines. Every time.

– Easily access shortcuts to search providers including Wikipedia, Twitter and Amazon.

NEXT LEVEL PRIVACY

– Your privacy has been upgraded. Private Browsing with Tracking Protection blocks parts of Web pages that may track your browsing activity.

INTUITIVE VISUAL TABS

– Open as many tabs as you like without losing track of your open Web pages.

EASY ACCESS TO YOUR TOP SITES

– Spend your time reading your favorites sites instead of looking for them.

GET ADD-ONS FOR EVERYTHING

– Take control of your mobile browser by personalizing Firefox with add-ons like ad blockers, password and download managers and more. Want a more personalized browser? Add-ons can help you customize your browser to make your time online safer.

QUICK SHARE

– The Firefox web browser makes it easy to share links to web pages or specific items on a page by connecting to your most recently used apps like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, Skype and more.