Google Chrome 84.0.4147.125 Update – Faster and Improved Performances

Do you love using Google Chrome on your Android-powered smartphone to surf the web? If that is the case, then you should make sure to keep your smartphone connected to Wi-Fi today. The reason why we are saying that is because a brand-new update that sports the 84.0.4147.125 version number is now rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels.

Google Chrome 84.0.4147.125 Update

The first thing that we want to note about Google Chrome’s new update is that there are two ways to download it. You can get it via Google’s official OTA channels by simply keeping your smartphone connected to the internet or by manually downloading and installing in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). Although, we do need to mention that installing APK releases is possible only on smartphones that have enabled the “Unknown Sources” option.

What’s New?

The question that all Google Chrome fans must be asking right now is what’s new? According to the patch notes, the new update for Google Chrome introduces a bundle of bug fixes that are patching various issues. Thanks to this, the mobile browser will now run at faster speeds than usual and it will no longer lag or randomly crash.

Top Features

Here are the best features that Google Chrome offers:

Browse fast and type less. Choose from personalized search results that instantly appear as you type and quickly browse previously visited web pages. Fill in forms quickly with Autofill.

Incognito Browsing. Use Incognito mode to browse the internet without saving your history. Browse privately across all your devices.

Sync Chrome Across Devices. When you sign into Chrome, your bookmarks, passwords, and settings will be automatically synced across all your devices. You can seamlessly access all your information from your phone, tablet, or laptop.

All your favorite content, one tap away. Chrome is not just fast for Google Search, but designed so you are one tap away from all your favorite content. You can tap on your favorite news sites or social media directly from the new tab page. Chrome also has the “Tap to Search”- feature on most webpages. You can tap on any word or phrase to start a Google search while still in the page you are enjoying.

Protect your phone with Google Safe Browsing. Chrome has Google Safe Browsing built-in. It keeps your phone safe by showing warnings to you when you attempt to navigate to dangerous sites or download dangerous files.

Fast downloads and view web pages and videos offline Chrome has a dedicated download button, so you can easily download videos, pictures, and entire webpages with just one tap. Chrome also has downloads home right inside Chrome, where you can access all the content you downloaded, even when you are offline.

Google Voice Search. Chrome gives you an actual web browser you can talk to. Use your voice to find answers on-the-go without typing and go hands free. You can browse and navigate quicker using your voice anywhere, anytime.

Google Translate built-in: Quickly translate entire web pages. Chrome has Google Translate built in to help you to translate entire web to your own language with one tap.

Use less mobile data and speed up the web. Turn on Lite mode and use up to 60% less data. Chrome can compress text, images, videos, and websites without lowering the quality.

Smart personalized recommendations. Chrome creates an experience that is tailored to your interests. On the new tab page, you will find articles that Chrome selected based on your previous browsing history.