Firefox Browser 83.1.0 Update is Now Available with Newly Supported Addons

When it comes to mobile browsers, Firefox Browser is one of the best apps that you can install on Android and iOS. Firefox Browser is equipped with a plethora of cool features that make it so much easier to surf the web and find entertaining content. If you enjoy using Firefox Browser on your Android-powered smartphone, then we have some great news to share with you today. A new update is available to download and it comes with a bundle of improvements.

Firefox Browser 83.1.0 Update

Right from the start, we want to mention that the new update for Firefox Browser sports the 83.1.0 version number and that it’s available to download directly via OTA (over the air) channels. As a result, the only requirement to access the improvements that the update introduces is to have access to a stable Wi-Fi network.

The update will be triggered automatically when users open Firefox Browser and if that doesn’t happen, users can always choose to manually trigger it by accessing the Google Play Store page for the mobile browser and tapping on the “Updates” option.

What’s New?

Check out the full patch notes for Firefox Browser’s latest update below:

Accidentally close a tab? You can now reopen your recently closed tabs in your tab tray menu or History panel.

Automatically purge cookies from sites you haven’t directly visited in 30 days

Newly supported add-ons: Video Background Play Fix and Google Search Fixer

Added a new locale: Tajik!

Better support for opening links in Firefox from third-party apps

Top Features for Android

Now that we have presented everything there is to know about Firefox Browser’s latest update, let’s go ahead and check out all the features that the mobile browser offers on Android:

FAST. PRIVATE. SAFE.

Firefox for Android browser gives you effortless privacy protection with lighting-fast page loads. Enhanced Tracking Protection automatically blocks over 2000 known online trackers from invading your privacy and slowing down your pages. Firefox browser also introduces a clean new design that makes it easier to get more things done, more quickly. Plus, with smart browsing features built in, Firefox lets you take your privacy, passwords, and bookmarks with you safely wherever you go.

ONE TAP TO PRIVATE MODE

Now you can get to Private Browsing Mode with just one tap. And when you close Private Browsing Mode, your browsing history gets automatically erased from your device.

CUSTOMIZE THE WAY YOU WANT TO SEARCH

Keep the search bar up top. Or move it to the bottom. Firefox browser not only lets you choose how you search but also how much of your personal data to share. Customizable Enhanced Tracking Protection settings put you in the driver’s seat with your data. You also have your choice of search engines, and the ability to make Firefox your default browser.

GO DARK MODE

Easily switch to Dark Mode anytime to give your eyes and your battery a break.

COLLECTIONS

Open as many tabs as you like and organize them into Collections to stay on task. Collections can also be shared across devices so you get more done no matter where you are or what device you’re using.

GET ADD-ONS

Full support for the most popular add-ons, including ways to turbo-charge powerful default privacy settings and customize your experience.

PICK UP RIGHT WHERE YOU LEFT OFF

Start using Firefox for Android on your phone then switch to the Firefox browser on your laptop, without skipping a beat. With Firefox across your devices you can take your bookmarks, saved logins and browsing history wherever you go.

Firefox browser also takes the guesswork out of passwords by remembering your passwords across devices. Have the choice to instantly send open tabs between your phone and computer, instead of texting or emailing yourself articles to read later.

FIREFOX WEB BROWSER SEARCH WIDGET

No need to open the app. Search the web directly from your device’s home screen. Add the Firefox for Android browser search widget and get instant results without the extra taps.

PICTURE IN PICTURE MODE

Stream and pop videos out and play them in the background while you do other things on your phone. It’s entertainment and multitasking, together on the same screen.