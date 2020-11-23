Microsoft Edge 45.11.4.5099 Update Brings Major Improvements to “Collections”

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Even though Microsoft didn’t have that much success with Internet Explorer, the tech giant is now using Microsoft Edge for Android and iOS as an opportunity to show everyone that it can create a high-end mobile browser. Edge is one of the best apps that you can install on a smartphone and there is no doubt about that. After all, Edge is equipped with a plethora of features that make it easier and faster for users to surf the web and search for information directly from their smartphones.

Microsoft Edge 45.11.4.5099 Update

One of the best things about choosing to use Edge over other mobile browsers is the fact that Edge benefits from full-fledged developer support. This means that Microsoft’s mobile browser has a large team of developers who are constantly publishing new updates that introduce software tweaks, bug fixes, and new features. In fact, a brand-new update that sports the 45.11.4.5099 version number has just arrived.

What’s New?

The new update for Edge can be downloaded via OTA (over the air) channels and therefore, we are advising all fans of the mobile browser to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. According to the patch notes, the developers who are in charge of Edge are using the new update as an opportunity to introduce a handful of software tweaks to the new Collections feature. This feature makes it possible for users to collect and organize web content as they continue browsing.

Top Features

What makes Edge stand out the most from the competition is the large number of features that it has to offer. In fact, let’s go ahead and check out the top features that the mobile browser has to offer on Android and iOS.

A more personalized browsing experience

• Your favorites, passwords, Collections and other saved data are securely synced across your devices.

Take control of your data

• New! Tracking prevention blocks trackers from sites you haven’t visited

Collect and organize on the go

• New! Collections makes it easier than ever to collect and organize content you find on the web across your signed-in devices – now available on your mobile device.

Browse InPrivate

• When you use InPrivate tabs, your browsing data (like cookies, history, autofill information, or temporary files) isn’t saved on your device after you close all your InPrivate tabs.

• New! Keep your search history private with built-in InPrivate search with Bing. When you browse using InPrivate mode, your search history will never be saved to Bing or associated back to your Microsoft account.

Block Ads

• AdBlock Plus helps block unwanted ads.

• Turn on ad blocking by visiting Settings > Content blockers.

Microsoft Rewards

• Earn rewards while you search with Bing and find shopping deals online and in nearby stores.*

New!

• Redesigned navigation helps you get to your Favorites, Reading list, and more in fewer taps.