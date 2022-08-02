GTA 6: Huge Leak Reveals A New City and Potential Map Size

It has been alleged that a purported Rockstar insider has divulged information about the possible size of the map for Grand Theft Auto 6, as well as specifics on a new location that may be included to GTA Online.

Ever before its production was officially disclosed, Grand Theft Auto 6 has been the topic of a great deal of conjecture. Numerous leaks have supposedly revealed facts about the game’s cast as well as its complete duration.

We have no choice but to depend on leaks for updates until Rockstar Games provides us with further details about the sixth installment in their successful video game series. A recent leak seems to have provided us with information on the game’s setting.

On July 30, a leaker using the handle ‘Matheusvictorbr’ tweeted that they have information about the scale of the area in the next iteration of Grand Theft Auto, stating that it would be as vast as the one in Red Dead Redemption 2, which was released in October 2013.

They also said that the Caribbean Islands would be a destination that players will be able to visit, but that these islands will not be a part of the open world itself. The source of the leak then disclosed in a subsequent tweet a fresh environment for use in GTA Online.

Planejamentos internos da Rockstar sugerem que o futuro do GTA Online após o lançamento do novo GTA, é apenas em Liberty City nos tempos modernos. Ainda não tenho certeza como irá funcionar, ainda é muito cru ou nada de chão firme até aqui. — Matheusvictorbr- (@Matheusbr9895_) July 30, 2022

This rumor implies that Rockstar’s internal planning indicates that the incorporation of Liberty City in GTA Online will follow the release of GTA 6, which will take place at some point in the future. According to rumors, this iteration of the original Grand Theft Auto map will take place in present day.

Matheusvictorbr made it abundantly apparent that information on the most recent version of the map of Liberty City is now hard to come by due to the fact that the development is still in its infancy or has not yet established a firm foundation. As a result, it is likely going to be some time before we get any more information about it.

It is important to bear in mind that, despite the fact that this information is quite thrilling, it is entirely based on rumors and guesswork. Until Rockstar Games makes an official statement verifying these rumors, we won’t know for sure whether or not it’s true.