Firefox Lite 2.1.12 (19131) Update Brings Performance Boosts to Android Phones

Firefox is one of the best mobile browsers available in the world. The reason behind this is that Firefox is equipped with a plethora of features that make it so much easier for users to find all the information that they need.

On the downside of things, Firefox doesn’t run that well on older smartphones that do not benefit from powerful hardware specs and lots of internal storage space. Luckily, here is where Firefox Lite comes in and saves the day.

Just as Firefox Lite’s name implies, this is a lightweight version of Firefox that has been designed to offer peak-performances on lower-end smartphones. With that being said, today we are going to present the latest update for Firefox Lite and all the improvements that it brings.

Firefox Lite 2.1.12 (19131) Update

The developers who are in charge of Firefox Lite have published a brand-new update earlier this morning and it sports the 2.1.12 (19131) version number. The update is currently rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels and this means that all Firefox Lite fans who use an Android-powered smartphone are eligible to access it.

The update weighs in at 6.08MB and it is targeting smartphones that are running on Android 9.0 Pie. Fortunately, the update can also be installed on smartphones that are powered by a minimum of the Android 5.0 Lollipop operating system.

Software Improvements

Some Firefox Lite fans might be disappointed to find out that the new update doesn’t come with any exciting features or changes to the user interface. The update makes up for the lack of features by introducing a handful of “under the hood” software tweaks and bug fixes that are tackling various issues. Therefore, Firefox Lite will run faster than usual after installing the new update.

Highlight Features

Now that we have presented everything there is to know about Firefox Lite’s latest update, let’s go ahead and check out the mobile browser’s highlight features to see if it delivers performances as the original version.

Lightning Fast Browsing Speed

With Turbo Mode, Firefox Lite promises you a lighting fast browsing experience!

A Lightweight Web Browser

This incredibly mini size browser is less than 6MB, taking up almost no space on your phone.

Advanced Private Browsing

Browse without a trace. No history, no passwords, no cookies recorded when browsing in the private browsing mode. With the tracking protection, which most browsers don’t have, Firefox Lite’s advanced private mode can prevent advertisers and websites from tracking you. Feeling curious? Now you can check how many trackers are blocked in private mode.

Save Data – and Cash

Save on data costs via enabling image blocking while you browse.

Screenshot the Whole Page

You can capture the whole page to read offline with a single tap on the toolbar. And a website link is automatically saved too, so you can quickly browse back there whenever you want.

Smart Shopping Search

Find great deals quickly and easily. With Smart Shopping Search, simply tap on convenient tabs to compare products and prices across multiple shopping sites at once.

Free games, news and travel discovery

Immerse yourself in more than 100 popular free games — without installing gaming apps. Catch up on the latest stories from major news sites. And Discover and plan your next adventure in one convenient place.

Night Mode

Protect your eyes with night mode to read more comfortably at night. This also saves some battery life.

Save Phone Space

Clear your cache straight from the menu to free up storage space fast. Or with a quick flip in settings, you can save your cache and downloads straight to an SD Card.