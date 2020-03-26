WhatsApp 2.20.103 Beta Update – Dark Mode is Now Available for Android

One of the best things about WhatsApp is the fact that the chatting app is updated on a regular basis with improvements. The developers who are in charge of WhatsApp are always looking for new ways to take the performances of the chatting app to the next level and they are doing this by releasing a constant stream of updates.

If you like using WhatsApp to keep in touch with your friends and family members, then you might want to consider enrolling in the beta program. The reason why we are saying that is because beta users are always the first ones to access the latest updates and a brand-new one has just arrived.

WhatsApp 2.20.103 Beta Update

WhatsApp fans should be pleased to find out that a new update that sports the 2.20.103 beta version number is now available for download. The update is rolling out via over the air channels but as previously mentioned, the only WhatsApp fans who can download it are those who are enrolled in the beta program.

Alternatively, WhatsApp fans who don’t want to join the beta program can always manually download and install the update. This is possible by downloading the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). We want to highlight that this type of update is compatible only with Android-powered smartphones that have enabled the “Unknown Sources” option.

What’s New?

First of all, the new update for WhatsApp introduces a bunch of software tweaks that are improving the overall user experience of the chatting app. That’s not all! The update also introduces the much anticipated Dark Mode. Check out the patch notes below.

The dark mode is now available. Try it by going to Settings > Chats > Theme > select ‘Dark’. For users on Android 10, dark mode is enabled automatically when you turn it on in system settings.

Best WhatsApp Features

Since we are talking about the amazing performances that WhatsApp provides, let’s also take a look at what are the best features that the chatting app offers.

• NO FEES: WhatsApp uses your phone’s Internet connection (4G/3G/2G/EDGE or Wi-Fi, as available) to let you message and call friends and family, so you don’t have to pay for every message or call.* There are no subscription fees to use WhatsApp.

• MULTIMEDIA: Send and receive photos, videos, documents, and Voice Messages.

• FREE CALLS: Call your friends and family for free with WhatsApp Calling, even if they’re in another country.* WhatsApp calls use your phone’s Internet connection rather than your cellular plan’s voice minutes. (Note: Data charges may apply. Contact your provider for details. Also, you can’t access 911 and other emergency service numbers through WhatsApp).

• GROUP CHAT: Enjoy group chats with your contacts so you can easily stay in touch with your friends or family.

• WHATSAPP WEB: You can also send and receive WhatsApp messages right from your computer’s browser.

• NO INTERNATIONAL CHARGES: There’s no extra charge to send WhatsApp messages internationally. Chat with your friends around the world and avoid international SMS charges.*

• SAY NO TO USERNAMES AND PINS: Why bother having to remember yet another username or PIN? WhatsApp works with your phone number, just like SMS, and integrates seamlessly with your phone’s existing address book.

• ALWAYS LOGGED IN: With WhatsApp, you’re always logged in so you don’t miss messages. No more confusion about whether you’re logged in or logged out.

• QUICKLY CONNECT WITH YOUR CONTACTS: Your address book is used to quickly and easily connect you with your contacts who have WhatsApp so there’s no need to add hard-to-remember usernames.

• OFFLINE MESSAGES: Even if you miss your notifications or turn off your phone, WhatsApp will save your recent messages until the next time you use the app.

• AND MUCH MORE: Share your location, exchange contacts, set custom wallpapers and notification sounds, broadcast messages to multiple contacts at once, and more!