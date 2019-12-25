Firefox Lite 2.1.2 (17721) Update – Check Out All The Latest Changes

We reported earlier today that Xiaomi has released a new update for the popular Mi Browser. However, it looks like Xiaomi isn’t the only one that has decided to give its fans a Christmas present. The reason why we are saying that is because Mozilla has just started rolling out a new update for Firefox Lite. This is the lightweight version of Mozilla Firefox and despite weighing in at only 6 MB, the browser still offers fast web surfing experiences and a plethora of features.

Firefox Lite 2.1.2 (17721) Update

One of the things that make Firefox Lite stand out is the fact that the browser is updated on a regular basis with software improvements. The latest update sports the 2.1.2 (17721) version number and it has been released earlier this morning. The update introduces a bunch of bug fixes that are tackling various issues which sometimes slowed down the performances.

Highlight Features

Now that we have checked out the latest update for Firefox Lite, let’s go ahead and take a look at what are the best features that the lightweight browser has to offer.

Lightning Fast Browsing Speed

With Turbo Mode, Firefox Lite promises you a lighting fast browsing experience!

A Lightweight Web Browser

This incredibly mini size browser is less than 6MB, taking up almost no space on your phone.

Smart Shopping Search

Find great deals quickly and easily. With Smart Shopping Search, simply tap on convenient tabs to compare products and prices across multiple shopping sites at once.

Top free games

Choose from more than 100 popular free games to play anytime, anywhere — without installing gaming apps.

Trending News

Catch up on the latest trending news from major news sites. Never miss out on the stories everyone is talking about.

Advanced Private Browsing

Browse without a trace. No history, no passwords, no cookies recorded when browsing in the private browsing mode. With the tracking protection, which most browsers don’t have, Firefox Lite’s advanced private mode can prevent advertisers and websites from tracking you. Feeling curious? Now you can check how many trackers are blocked in private mode.

Say Goodbye to Tracking Ads in Advanced Private Mode

Feeling annoyed about those ads that keep chasing you from site to site? Now with the advanced private browsing mode, you can say goodbye to those tracking ads from the websites that you visited. Please note that this is not 100% adblocking.

Screenshot the Whole Page

You can capture the whole page to read offline with a single tap on the toolbar. And a website link is automatically saved too, so you can quickly browse back there whenever you want.

Night Mode

Protect your eyes with night mode to read more comfortably at night. This also saves some battery life.