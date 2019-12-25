Xiaomi Mi Browser 11.4.14 Update – Surfing the Web is Now Faster and Smoother

Xiaomi is slowly but surely becoming one of the world’s biggest tech giants. The Chinese based company is constantly launching powerful smartphones that are more than often paired with affordable price tags. However, this is not the only reason why Xiaomi’s smartphones are so popular. Xiaomi doesn’t want to rely on Google when it comes to software services and therefore, it has created tens of apps that provide the same premium user experience as native Android apps. The perfect example of this is the Mi Browser.

The mobile browser is one of the most important apps on a smartphone and there is no doubt about that. After all, the mobile browser is the app that makes it possible for users to search the web for any type of information that they need. With that said, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Xiaomi is constantly improving the performances of Mi Browser with a series of software updates. In fact, a new one has just arrived.

Mi Browser 11.4.14 Update

We have some great news to share with Xiaomi fans! As previously noted, Xiaomi has started rolling out a new update for the Mi Browser and we are advising everyone to download it as soon as possible. The update can be downloaded via over the air channels, but eager Xiaomi fans should be pleased to know that there is also an alternative way to manually download the update. The update can also be installed in the form of APK (Android Package Kit).

What’s New?

Right from the start, we want to mention that the new update for Mi Browser doesn’t come with any major features. However, the update makes up for the lack of features by introducing a bundle of bug fixes that are tweaking and improving the overall web surfing experiences that Mi Browser offers.