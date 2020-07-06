Firefox Lite 2.1.23 (20138) Update – Get the Latest Features and Improvements

Firefox is one of the best browsers available for mobiles and what makes it stand out is the fast web surfing speed that it offers. However, that’s not all the Firefox does. The mobile browser also provides users with access to tens of useful features that make it easier to find information on the web. If you install Firefox on your smartphone but you don’t have enough storage space or resources, then you should be pleased to know that there is a lightweight alternative.

The alternative is called Firefox Lite and as its name implies, the app is designed specifically for smartphones that do not benefit from microSD support or impressive hardware power. Despite being a lightweight app, Firefox Lite still delivers excellent web surfing performances and access to the same plethora of features.

Firefox Lite 2.1.23 (20138) Update

The reason why Firefox Lite is making headlines on our website today is because it has just received a new update. The update is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels and manually in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). With that said, today we are going to check out all the improvements that the update introduces and also take a look at Firefox Lite’s top features.

What’s New?

The new update for Firefox Lite sports the 2.1.23 (20138) version number and it requires a minimum of Android 5.0 Lollipop operating system in order to run without problems. We also want to mention that the update weighs in at only 6.39 MB and that it is automatically rolling out to all users via OTA channels.

According to the patch notes, the new update for Firefox Lite doesn’t come with any new and exciting features. However, fans of the mobile browser should not be disappointed because the update makes up for the lack of features by introducing a bundle of bug fixes and software tweaks.

Top Features

Super Light

At only 6MB in size — and with turbo mode to speed you up — it provides a blazing fast online experience. What’s more, Firefox Lite’s advanced private browsing mode can prevent advertisers and websites from tracking you. You can now check how many trackers are blocked in private mode.

Lightning Fast Browsing Speed

With Turbo Mode, Firefox Lite promises you a lighting fast browsing experience!

A Lightweight Web Browser

This incredibly mini size browser is less than 6MB, taking up almost no space on your phone.

Advanced Private Browsing

Browse without a trace. No history, no passwords, no cookies recorded when browsing in the private browsing mode. With the tracking protection, which most browsers don’t have, Firefox Lite’s advanced private mode can prevent advertisers and websites from tracking you. Feeling curious? Now you can check how many trackers are blocked in private mode.

Save Data – and Cash

Save on data costs via enabling image blocking while you browse.

Screenshot the Whole Page

You can capture the whole page to read offline with a single tap on the toolbar. And a website link is automatically saved too, so you can quickly browse back there whenever you want.

Smart Shopping Search

Find great deals quickly and easily. With Smart Shopping Search, simply tap on convenient tabs to compare products and prices across multiple shopping sites at once.

Free games, news and travel discovery

Immerse yourself in more than 100 popular free games — without installing gaming apps. Catch up on the latest stories from major news sites. And Discover and plan your next adventure in one convenient place.

Night Mode

Protect your eyes with night mode to read more comfortably at night. This also saves some battery life.

Save Phone Space

Clear your cache straight from the menu to free up storage space fast. Or with a quick flip in settings, you can save your cache and downloads straight to an SD Card.