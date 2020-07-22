Firefox Lite 2.5.0(20416) Update Improves Landscape Mode with URL Access and Toolbar

Firefox Lite is one of the best mobile browsers available for Android smartphones and there is no doubt about that. After all, Firefox Lite provides users with access to essential features such as turbo mode, night mode, shopping search and many more others. Another great thing about Firefox Lite is the fact that the mobile browser has a large team of developers behind it who are always releasing new updates that introduce improvements.

As previously noted, Firefox Lite is updated on a regular basis with improvements. Therefore, no one should bee surprised to find out that a brand-new software release is available for download. The update sports the 2.5.0(20416) version number and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it.

Firefox Lite 2.5.0(20416) Update

The new update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels to all Firefox Lite fans who are using Android-powered smartphones. The only requirement to access the update is to have at 10MB of free internal storage space and access to a stable Wi-Fi network. Furthermore, the update is targeting smartphones that are running on Android 9.0 Pie.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes, the new update for Firefox Lite focuses on improving the landscape mode experience. The mode has now been improved with access to a URL section and toolbar functions that make it easier for users to surf the web from their smartphones. In addition, the update also contains a bundle of bug fixes that are patching various issues.

Highlight Features

Lightning Fast Browsing Speed

With Turbo Mode, Firefox Lite promises you a lighting fast browsing experience!

A Lightweight Web Browser

This incredibly mini size browser is less than 6MB, taking up almost no space on your phone.

Advanced Private Browsing

Browse without a trace. No history, no passwords, no cookies recorded when browsing in the private browsing mode. With the tracking protection, which most browsers don’t have, Firefox Lite’s advanced private mode can prevent advertisers and websites from tracking you. Feeling curious? Now you can check how many trackers are blocked in private mode.

Save Data – and Cash

Save on data costs via enabling image blocking while you browse.

Screenshot the Whole Page

You can capture the whole page to read offline with a single tap on the toolbar. And a website link is automatically saved too, so you can quickly browse back there whenever you want.

Smart Shopping Search

Find great deals quickly and easily. With Smart Shopping Search, simply tap on convenient tabs to compare products and prices across multiple shopping sites at once.

Free games, news and travel discovery

Immerse yourself in more than 100 popular free games — without installing gaming apps. Catch up on the latest stories from major news sites. And Discover and plan your next adventure in one convenient place.

Night Mode

Protect your eyes with night mode to read more comfortably at night. This also saves some battery life.

Save Phone Space

Clear your cache straight from the menu to free up storage space fast. Or with a quick flip in settings, you can save your cache and downloads straight to an SD Card.