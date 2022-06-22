Fortnite Vibin’ Challenge: Where To Find Food Consumables And Party Poppers

The first Vibin’ task in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 asks players to collect food and engage with party poppers. The Vibin’ tasks, like the Resistance challenges from the previous season, follow the plot of Season 3 of Fortnite.

This challenge rewards you with 7k XP for completing each level, which means you may earn a total of 21k XP and acquire the new Battle Pass skins. There are two phases to the Vibin’ challenge in the first season of Fortnite: Chapter 3 Season 3.

The food consumables

The Rave Cave party will need six food consumables, according to The Scientist.

Fortunately, scavenging for food is rather straightforward, particularly if you live near Loot Lake. A cooler and/or produce box may have been born here, thus this is why we’re concerned. Produce boxes may make it possible to pick up four different kinds of food at once.

Just be careful to pick up all of the food consumables so that they contribute in the assignment.

Fortnite’s party popper locations

The Rave Cave in Fortnite is where you’ll engage with five party poppers as the last phase in this task.

At a glance, these are the locations of the seven party poppers you may use:

The southern entrance to the Rave Cave has a party popper hidden at the foot of the stairwell heading there. The stage in the Rave Cave is claimed by another party popper. Within the Rave Cave, a party popper can be found near the water on the pathway in front of the main structure. In a chamber in the Rave Cave’s south-west corner, you’ll discover another party popper. Other party popper rests on the banks of the Rave Cave River, which flows into the waterway. Inside the old IO building, a sixth party popper may be found on a counter. The last and most difficult step is to ascend to the old IO building’s roof using a party popper.

For this Fortnite challenge, you just need to get five party poppers!