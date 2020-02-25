Home Games Free Cyberpunk 2077 Upgrade is Coming for Xbox Series X Fans

Free Cyberpunk 2077 Upgrade is Coming for Xbox Series X Fans

By
Darrel S. Rivers
-
0
With the upcoming launch of Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox Series X fans are worried that the games they have already purchased for the current-gen Xbox One might not work. Fortunately, this is not going to be the case. Microsoft has announced a new feature called “Smart Delivery” that will take advantage of the performances that Xbox Series X has to offer.

The question that remains is what will happen with games made by third-party manufacturers? Well, CD Projekt RED has decided to answer this question and relieve fans.

Free Cyberpunk 2077 Upgrade for Xbox Series X

CD Projekt RED is known for being the most consumer-friendly company in the gaming industry and it has proved this once again when it has announced that all Cyberpunk 2077 fans who purchase the game for the current-gen console will receive a free upgrade.

“Gamers should never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades. Owners of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox One will receive the Xbox Series X upgrade for free when available,” tweeted CD Projekt RED.

This is amazing news and we hope that other game developers are going to go in the same direction as CD Projekt RED. However, there is no way to be sure that will happen because almost all game developers seem to be focused only on profits nowadays.

CD Projekt RED is Worth 8 Billion Dollars

Since we are talking about the Polish game developer and its amazing practices, we need to mention that CD Projekt RED is now worth eight billion dollars. This makes CD Projekt RED the second-biggest game company in Europe, sitting right behind Ubisoft. CD Projekt is showing everyone that a company can still stay loyal to its fans and make enormous amounts of profits.

Darrel S. Rivers
