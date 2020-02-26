Samsung Internet Browser 11.1.1.52 Update – Major Improvements to Speed and Reliability

Samsung is the world’s biggest smartphone manufacturer and what makes its devices stand out from the rest other than the fact that they are equipped with powerful hardware specs is the fact that Samsung also pre-installs lots of useful apps on them. The perfect example of this is none other than the popular Samsung Internet Browser. The South Korean based tech giant wants to make sure that its fans don’t have to rely on other software companies in order to surf the web and this is where the Samsung Internet Browser comes in.

The reason why Samsung Internet Browser is making headlines on our website today is because it has just received a major update. The update is available to download via over the air channels and the only thing that fans of the mobile browser need to do in order to access it is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

Samsung Internet Browser 11.1.1.52 Update

As previously noted, a new update is now rolling out to all Samsung Internet Browser fans. The update sports the 11.1.1.52 version number and we are advising all fans to download it as soon as possible. Alternatively, the update can also be manually downloaded and installed by eager fans who don’t want to wait for the update to pop up in their notifications panels. Although, the manual installation is available only for fans who download the update in the form of APK.

What’s New?

Samsung Internet Browser fans should be pleased to find out that the new update introduces additional extensions. This is great news for Samsung Internet Browser! To make things even better, the update also brings a major upgrade to the web engine by improving it to M75.

Top Features

Now that we have checked out the latest update for Samsung Internet Browser, let’s go ahead and take a look at what are the top features that it has to offer as listed by the official developers.

* Browser Extensions (Galaxy Store Required)

We introduce general purpose Browser Extensions, such as Mate Translate. These can be installed from the Galaxy Store to bring even more features to the powerful Web Browser. Tap “Add-ons” in the menu to learn more.

* Tab Bar for Phone

You can now enable a tab bar beneath the URL bar to see open tabs, like on desktop web browsers. This can be turned on under the “Appearance” menu.

* Video Assistant

Video Assistant is back to support you to enjoy video watching experience more than ever. With the purple floating button, you can easily change to watch as full-screen or popup-screen.

* Customize menu

You can relocate buttons on bottom toolbar as you like. All of buttons in ‘more’ menu will be the candidates.

* Tab Manager Renewal

Try our newly decorated list-view mode of Tab Manager.

Security & Privacy

Samsung Internet helps you protect your security and privacy while browsing the Internet.

* Smart Anti-Tracking

Intelligently identify domains which have cross-site tracking ability and block storage (cookie) access.

* Protected Browsing

We will warn you before you can view known malicious sites to prevent you from visiting web sites which may try to steal your data.

* Content Blockers

Samsung Internet for Android allows 3rd party apps to provide filters for content blocking, making browsing safer and more streamlined.