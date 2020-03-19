Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) with Exynos 8904 CPU Gets Leaked

This should come as no surprise to anyone, but Samsung is always working on new devices that are being kept hidden away from the media’s eyes. Fortunately for us, Samsung is one of the world’s biggest tech companies and this makes it almost impossible for Samsung to keep any secrets.

With that being said, a brand-new leak surfaced on the web that gives us a glimpse of what the upcoming Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) looks like. Therefore, today we are going to check out everything there is to know about Samsung’s next-gen tablet.

Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) Gets Leaked

The image of Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) (featured above) was posted by none other than van Blass (@evleaks). For those who are unfamiliar with this name, they should know that Evan Blass is a renowned leakster who has a great track record of predicting upcoming devices. Nonetheless, this is the AT&T version of the tablet and thanks to the leak, we also get to see what are some of the tablet’s key hardware specs.

Hardware Specs

As the leaked press render is highlighting, Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) will ship with an 8.4-inches display that uses FHD+ technology and offers a pixel resolution of 1920 x 1200. To make things even better, the display is equipped with a 5MP front-facing camera. The tablet is also equipped with a SIM/MicroSD trad on the left side and the volume control and power/lock physical buttons on the right.

The most impressive hardware part that Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) will have to offer on launch day is none other than the Exynos 8904 processor that is paired with 3GB of RAM. Therefore, the tablet is going to be able to run heavy-duty tasks without a problem.