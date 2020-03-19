Gboard 9.2.2.301197008 Beta Update – Adds support for next word prediction

If you love using Gboard, then we have some amazing news to share with you. The developers who are in charge of Gboard have announced earlier this morning that a new update is rolling out via over the air channels. The update is changing Gboard’s version number to 9.2.2.301197008 beta and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it. Without any further ado, let’s get into it and see what are the “goodies” that the new update brings.

Gboard 9.2.2.301197008 Beta Update

Right from the start, we want to mention that the new update is a beta release. This means that even though the update has been released via over the air channels, not all Gboard fans are eligible to download it. Gboard fans who want to access the new update need to enroll in the official beta program.

Luckily, everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone is welcomed into the beta program. To make things even better, the only requirement to access all of Gboard’s latest updates ahead of everyone else is to provide the developers with feedback in case something goes wrong. This is a small “price” to pay for accessing new features.

New Features

Gboard fans should be pleased to find out that the latest update is a major release that introduces a handful of new features and major software improvements that are taking the app’s performances to the next level. In fact, let’s take a look at the full patch notes for the new update to see all the improvements that it brings.