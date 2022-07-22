Garena Free Fire (Huawei version) 1.92.1 APK is Available

Garena Free Fire is one of those top-rated battle royale games that keep players glued to their devices for hours. Back in 2020, the game had about 80 million monthly active players.

Garena Free Fire (Huawei version) 1.92.1 APK is now up for download, and getting your hands on it will be like a walk in the park. All you need is a mobile device running on at least Android 4.4. We’re expecting some significant changes, although there’s no info available on the download page from APKMirror. The download size is over 437MB, which means that we definitely should expect a lot more than just a series of bug fixes.

Download Garena Free Fire (Huawei version) 1.92.1 APK NOW via APKMirror

APKMirror is the place where you’ll find lots of updates for your favorite apps and games pretty much every day. They come in the form of either simple APK files or APK bundles consisting of splits, and you can also head over to that website to grab the 1.92.1 update for Garena Free Fire (Huawei version).

APKMirror even offers us a basic description for Garena Free Fire, just in case you want to learn more regarding the game:

“Free Fire is the ultimate survival shooter game available on mobile. Each 10-minute game places you on a remote island where you are pit against 49 other players, all seeking survival. Players freely choose their starting point with their parachute, and aim to stay in the safe zone for as long as possible. Drive vehicles to explore the vast map, hide in wild, or become invisible by proning under grass or rifts. Ambush, snipe, survive, there is only one goal: to survive and answer the call of duty.”

Feel free to tell us if you’re satisfied with what the new update brings for Garena Free Fire if you’ve downloaded it already!