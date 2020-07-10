Garena Free Fire: Rampage 1.50.0 Update – Clash Squad Season 1, New Character and Weapons

The Battle Royale genre has taken over the gaming industry with popular games such as Fortnite, PUBG and Call of Duty: Warzone. That’s not all, there is also a mobile game that is dominating the Google Play Store and App Store. The game that we are talking about is none other than the highly popular Garena Free Fire: Rampage. If you enjoy playing Garena Free Fire: Rampage, then we have some great news to share with you. A brand-new update is rolling out right now and it introduces the new Clash Squad Season.

Garena Free Fire: Rampage 1.50.0 Update

Right from the start, we want to mention that the new update for Garena Free Fire: Rampage is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels. This is good news for fans of the mobile game because it means that they can connect their smartphones to Wi-Fi and the update is automatically going to pop up once they open Garena Free Fire: Rampage.

What’s New?

As previously noted, the new update for Garena Free Fire: Rampage kicks off the much-anticipated Clash Squad Season 1. With that being said, let’s go ahead and take a look at the full patch notes for the update.

Clash Squad Season 1 – Begins 06/04 17:00 SGT.

New Weapon – M82B.

New Character – Wolfrahh

Players can now equip active skills from other characters.

Weapon stats adjustment: SKS, SVD, M1887, and M14.

Advanced attachment stats adjustment: VSS and Kar98k.

Info box will now share the safe zone’s location with teammates.

Purgatory – Classic now available.

Emote slot has been expanded from 6->8

Guild system improvement and optimization.

Top Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about Garena Free Fire: Rampage’s latest update, let’s check out what are the best features that the mobile game has to offer.

[Survival shooter in its original form]

Search for weapons, stay in the play zone, loot your enemies and become the last man standing. Along the way, go for legendary airdrops while avoiding airstrikes to gain that little edge against other players.

[10 minutes, 50 players, epic survival goodness awaits]

Fast and Lite gameplay – Within 10 minutes, a new survivor will emerge. Will you go beyond the call of duty and be the one under the shining lite?

[4-man squad, with in-game voice chat]

Create squads of up to 4 players and establish communication with your squad at the very first moment. Answer the call of duty and lead your friends to victory and be the last team standing at the apex.

[Clash Squad]

Fast paced 4v4 game mode is now open 24/7! Manage your economy, purchase weapons, and defeat the enemy squad!

[Realistic and smooth graphics]

Easy to use controls and smooth graphics promises the best survival experience you will find on mobile to help you immortalize your name among the legends.