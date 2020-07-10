UC Browser Turbo 1.10.1.900 Update – UC Drive Offers 20GB of Free Cloud Storage Space

UC Browser Turbo is one of the world’s fastest mobile browsers and there is no doubt about that! However, what makes UC Browser Turbo stand out from the competition is the constant stream of updates that it benefits from. The developers who are in charge of the mobile browser are rolling out updates that introduce new features, software tweaks and bug fixes on a regular basis. In fact, a brand-new software release has just arrived.

UC Browser Turbo 1.10.1.900 Update

If you enjoy using UC Browser Turbo to surf the web, then you should make sure to keep your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. The reason why we are saying that is because a new update that sports the 1.10.1.900 version is now rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels.

Alternatively, the new update for UC Browser Turbo can also be manually downloaded and installed in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). However, we do need to mention that sideloading APK updates is a bit tricky and if you are not tech-savvy, you should first search for a guide.

What’s New?

The new update for UC Browser Turbo doesn’t come with any new features and instead, it introduces something that is much better. The update introduces a new functionality called UC Drive. This is the mobile browser’s new cloud storage service and it offers a total of 20GB free cloud storage to all users. In addition, the update comes with a bundle of bug fixes that are fixing various issues.

The Best UC Browser Turbo Features

Minimalist Design

No news flow, no push message, simple but smart design brings you clean and convenient browsing experience.

Fast Video Download

Our servers speed up and stabilize downloads. By setting high download threads, your download speed may enhance a lot.

Free Cloud Acceleration

Free cloud acceleration help you visit websites and watch videos around the world anytime at anywhere.

Private Space

Users enable to hide downloaded online videos or files and encrypt with password, creating a privately-owned space.

Data Saving

UC Browser Turbo helps you use less mobile data to control your data budget. Whether you’re downloading or browsing, UC Turbo always saves 90% data.

Useful Tools Kit

With a series of tools like status downloader, network speed test, image search, you just need to open UC Turbo to own them.

Switch Tab on Toolbar

It is a special feature which can save your time and give you smooth browsing. Just move your finger on toolbar, tabs can be switched quickly. Open and Delete options are added now!

Secure Browsing

Incognito mode helps you to browse in private. Your browsing history will not be recorded in this mode.

Ad Block

Ad Block function blocks different forms of ads that effect your browsing experience. Also you can mark them manually to block ads with same style in future.

Video playing in background

It supports one-tab to play videos in background, even with incognito mode. You can listen your videos when you do other things.

Personalized Wallpaper HD

Set your favorite photos on your phone as wallpapers and share them to social platform with one click.

Homepage Customizable

You can decide your own homepage. Add your favorite sites to homepage from Bookmarks (add sites to Bookmarks first), or delete all built-in sites to have a blank homepage. You can also set your own picture as unique wallpaper. It’s all up to you.

Watch Video Offline

Download your favorite videos in advance so that you can watch them anywhere or anytime as you wish, even in situation without any network.

Support Multi-language

Multi-language customized for you. Choose the language that suits you to achieve barrier-free browsing.

Night Mode

Night mode is more eye friendly and allows you to browse more comfortably at night.