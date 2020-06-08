Garena Free Fire: Wonderland 1.48.1 Update – More Action, More Fun!

A couple of years ago, mobile games were frowned upon by gamers because they couldn’t deliver amazing graphics and action-packed gameplay experience. As smartphones started getting more powerful, mobile game developers also started introducing more and more features into their games. Just take for example Garena Free Fire: Wonderland which is one of the most popular games available on Android and iOS.

Garena Free Fire: Wonderland is the ultimate survival shooter game available for smartphones and the gameplay is so amazing that you will feel like time is flying by every time that you jump into the arena. Nonetheless, the reason why Garena Free Fire: Wonderland is making headlines on our website today is because it has just received a new update.

Garena Free Fire: Wonderland 1.48.1 Update

Garena Free Fire: Wonderland fans should be pleased to know that a new update is coming their way. The update is changing the mobile game’s version number to 1.48.1 and it is currently available to download via OTA (over the air) channels on Android.

Alternatively, the update can also be manually downloaded and installed. This is possible by getting the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). Now, let’s see what are the improvements that the update brings.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes, the new update focuses on delivering an improved gameplay experience that is going to blow Garena Free Fire: Wonderland fans away! The update comes with a bundle of “under the hood” software improvements that are not only speeding up the mobile game’s performances but also enhancing its software stability.

Final Words

From the looks of it, the latest 1.48.1 software release for Garena Free Fire: Wonderland is a high priority download that all fans of the game should make sure the download as soon as possible. Fortunately, the update is scheduled to pop up in the notifications panel of all Android users.