Mario Kart Tour 2.1.1 Update – Get the Latest Improvements

If there is one thing that Nintendo does better than anyone, then it has to be the fact that the tech giant is constantly releasing fun games for all platforms. Mario Kart Tour is the perfect example of that. This game is available on both Android and iOS, and what makes it stand out is the fact that it gives players the chance to challenge their friends in races of up to seven players. Who is going to be faster?

Since Nintendo is one of the world’s largest tech companies, then it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that Mario Kart Tour benefits from full-fledged developer support. This means that the mobile game has a large team of developers behind it who are constantly releasing software updates and new features. In fact, a new update has just arrived.

Mario Kart Tour 2.1.1 Update

If you enjoy playing Mario Kart Tour with your friends, then we have some great news to share with you. Mario Kart Tour’s developers have just published a new update that sports the 2.1.1 version number. The update is rolling out to all Mario Kart Tour fans who are playing the game on Android-powered smartphones and it is scheduled to release on iOS soon.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes, the new update for Mario Kart Tour aims to improve the overall gameplay experience that the mobile game offers. The way that the update does that is by introducing a bundle of bug fixes and software improvements.

Top Features

Now that we have covered the latest update for Mario Kart Tour, let’s go ahead and take a look at the top and most fun features that it has to offer.

■ Mario Kart takes a world tour!

Mario and friends go global in this new Mario Kart as they race around courses inspired by real-world cities in addition to classic Mario Kart courses! These destinations will be featured in tours that rotate every two weeks! In addition to courses based on iconic locales, some of your favorite Mario Kart characters will get variations that incorporate the local flavor of cities featured in the game!

■ Endless Mario Kart fun at your fingertips!

The Mario Kart series known and loved by many is ready to take the world by storm – one smart device at a time! With just one finger, you can steer and drift with ease and sling devastating items as you go for the gold in cups filled with new and classic Mario Kart courses.

■ Nab 1st place with items and Frenzy mode!

In Mario Kart Tour you have access to an arsenal of powerful items that can mix things up on the racetrack! Turn up the heat by activating the new Frenzy mode, which gives an unlimited supply of a certain item and makes you invincible! Make the most of the ensuing chaos, as Frenzy mode only lasts a short time!

■ Collect drivers, karts, badges, and more!

Earn Grand Stars by racing or fire off the featured pipe to receive more drivers, karts, and gliders! You can also proudly display badges, earned by completing certain challenges, next to your in-game name!

■ Bonus challenge courses put a twist on traditional races!

In certain races, 1st place isn’t always the goal. With names like “Vs. Mega Bowser” and “Goomba Takedown,” these bonus challenge courses demand a different approach to gameplay and strategy!

■ Race to increase your online rank!

Boost with the best of ’em! Your high scores will determine how you compare to other players all over the world. Keep practicing and trying out different combinations of drivers, karts, and gliders to increase your score and rise to the top!