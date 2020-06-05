Telegram 6.2.0 Update – New Media Editor, GIF Panel and Improved Interfaces

Telegram is a highly popular app in the Android community and what makes it stand out from all the other chatting apps is the fact that it provides users with a high-level encryption system and security. Your conversations and the files that you share are always safe when using Telegram. The reason why the chatting app is making headlines on our website today is because the developers have just published a new update.

Telegram 6.2.0 Update

The latest update for Telegram sports the 6.2.0 version number and it is available to download right now. The update has been released via the app’s official over the air channels and therefore, the only thing that Telegram fans need to do in order to access the update is to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi. Now, let’s see what are the new features that the update introduces.

What’s New?

New Media Editor

Enhance video quality, add drawings, text, stickers.

Zoom in on media for high-precision drawing.

Put animated stickers on photos or videos.

New GIF Panel

Find GIFs quickly in emoji-based sections.

GIFs load faster.

Improved Interfaces

Send, edit, delete messages with new animations.

Updated Video Player, Storage Usage settings, 2-Step Verification flow.

Top Features

Pure instant messaging — simple, fast, secure, and synced across all your devices. Over 400 million active users.

FAST: Telegram is the fastest messaging app on the market, connecting people via a unique, distributed network of data centers around the globe.

SYNCED: You can access your messages from all your devices at once. Start typing on your phone and finish the message from your tablet or laptop. Never lose your data again.

UNLIMITED: You can send media and files, without any limits on their type and size. Your entire chat history will require no disk space on your device, and will be securely stored in the Telegram cloud for as long as you need it.

SECURE: We made it our mission to provide the best security combined with ease of use. Everything on Telegram, including chats, groups, media, etc. is encrypted using a combination of 256-bit symmetric AES encryption, 2048-bit RSA encryption, and Diffie–Hellman secure key exchange.

POWERFUL: You can create group chats for up to 200,000 members, share large videos, documents of any type (.DOCX, .MP3, .ZIP, etc.), and even set up bots for specific tasks. It’s the perfect tool for hosting online communities and coordinating teamwork.

RELIABLE: Built to deliver your messages in the minimum bytes possible, Telegram is the most reliable messaging system ever made. It works even on the weakest mobile connections.

FUN: Telegram has powerful photo and video editing tools and an open sticker/GIF platform to cater to all your expressive needs.

SIMPLE: While providing an unprecedented array of features, we are taking great care to keep the interface clean. With its minimalist design, Telegram is lean and easy to use.

100% FREE & NO ADS: Telegram is free and will always be free. We are not going to sell ads or introduce subscription fees.

PRIVATE: We take your privacy seriously and will never give third parties access to your data.