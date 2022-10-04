Genshin Impact: What Are the Age and Knowledge of Yae Miko?

Since its release in late 2020, Genshin Impact has received a lot of attention and appreciation. We’re talking about the farming game that received The Game Award for Best Mobile Game.

The Google Play Store has a pretty compelling explanation for Genshin Impact’s plot:

“Step into Teyvat, a vast world teeming with life and flowing with elemental energy. You and your sibling arrived here from another world. Separated by an unknown god, stripped of your powers, and cast into a deep slumber, you now awake to a world very different from when you first arrived.”

Despite the game’s notoriety, as it was downloaded over 50 million times from the Play Store, there are some folks out there who aren’t aware of the age and knowledge of Yae Miko, the playable Electro character of the game. Let’s unravel the mystery together!

The age and knowledge of Yae Miko in Genshin Impact are impressive

Despite looking like a beautiful girl, Yae Miko is 500 years old, and she celebrates her birthday on June 27. She enjoys a lot of power and respect due to her knowledge and abilities.

Yae also enjoys reading novel publications, which is another hint of her intelligence. She is also close to some writers, which means that she’s getting enough respect from that area as well.

It may not come as a surprise that Yae Miko also has superpowers. She is qualified as a powerful Kitsune, and she takes care of the Grand Narukami Shrine.

Gladly for the fans, Genshin Impact is not a mobile-exclusive game. You can also run it on platforms such as PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and iPadOS.

Even though you should be able to download and install Genshin Impact for free, you need to keep in mind that the game is also equipped with in-app purchases.