A Spooky Gaming Fiesta: Game Hollywood Halloween Edition

Engage in a spine-chilling gaming saga this Halloween with Game Hollywood Games rolling out a treasure trove of delightful surprises. The festivities encompass a platform-wide Halloween celebration, bountiful in-game rewards, and the unveiling of two exhilarating new titles: Zombie-geddon and Be the Richest.

The Spooktacular Halloween Fest at Game Hollywood

Game Hollywood Games is embracing the eerie ambiance of the season, transforming its virtual realm into a haunted playground. The Halloween dedicated page now showcases a thrilling new design, free codes, and daily log-in rewards to elevate the gaming experience. That’s just the tip of the iceberg! A Halloween costume contest invites the creative minds to fashion a sinister new attire for the beloved mascot, Chippy, with tantalizing rewards on the table. The crossover events between fan-favorite games are set to entice with $20 reward vouchers, among other hair-raising activities awaiting the daring gamers.

The New Game Frontier

Zombie-geddon

The undead are amassing in Zombie-geddon, the fresh face in the ever-enthralling zombie game saga. Venture into a whimsical apocalypse, amass an arsenal of epic equipment, and stand your ground against the flesh-craving monstrosities. With a blend of adventure, personalization, and an undying zombie menace, this game promises an adrenaline-pumping escapade.

Be the Richest

While Be the Richest may not resonate with the ghostly Halloween theme like Zombie-geddon, its charming take on entrepreneurship in a casual idle H5 game setup interwoven with strategic elements is bound to captivate. Rise through the ranks, making savvy investments, on your way to becoming a bona fide business magnate. A riveting journey of financial mastery awaits.

Halloween-themed In-game Events

Unleash the supernatural in a variety of Game Hollywood’s games, each hosting its unique Halloween event replete with ghouls, specters, and eerie delights. Here are some not-to-be-missed highlights:

Dark Odyssey – The Halloween Collection : From October 29th to November 4th, vanquish bosses to obtain Magic Chests laden with Witch Hats, Witch Brooms, and Pumpkin Treasure Chests. Collect and exchange these items for other enticing rewards.

: From October 29th to November 4th, vanquish bosses to obtain Magic Chests laden with Witch Hats, Witch Brooms, and Pumpkin Treasure Chests. Collect and exchange these items for other enticing rewards. Dragon Awaken – Awaken the Halloween Spirit : The Halloween Carnival runs from October 27th to November 1st, offering an array of exclusive, limited-edition Halloween trinkets like the Magic Sceptre, Magic Robe, Magic Badge, and Trial of Divine Tier.

: The Halloween Carnival runs from October 27th to November 1st, offering an array of exclusive, limited-edition Halloween trinkets like the Magic Sceptre, Magic Robe, Magic Badge, and Trial of Divine Tier. League of Angels: Pact: Log in daily from October 29th to November 1st for Halloween-themed rewards. Challenge the World Boss, Dark Realm Boss, and Bounty Boss for a chance to earn Magic Candies and Magic Brooms, exchangeable for rare items.

Dark Odyssey x Dragon Awaken: An Epic Crossover

Step into a fantastical crossover between the realms of Dark Odyssey and Dragon Awaken from October 27th to November 14th. Seize the opportunity to amass up to 6,000 points and redeem a $20 voucher for the gift shop, in this limited-time event.

For a more in-depth look into the Halloween extravaganza, media outlets can access the media kit for game assets and press releases. Players and press can also delve further on GameHollywood.com, or connect on its Facebook page and Discord channel for more thrilling updates.