Get Your Fitness Back on Track: Fitbit Premium Is 60% Off Until January 17

If you act soon this month, Google is providing a 60% discount on Fitbit Premium. Normally priced at $80, you can buy a yearly membership to Fitbit Premium for $32 right now. Make sure to take advantage of this deal before it expires on January 17, 2023. If you have an existing Fitbit account, but want the discount, you’ll need to Sign up with a different email address. It’s also important to note that the membership fee will go back up to its regular $80 after the first year (the discount only applies to the first year). You should terminate the membership before the end of the year if you do not wish to spend that much.

Monthly subscriptions to Fitbit Premium are also eligible for the 60% discount, although we won’t advise doing so. This is due to the fact that the promotional membership pricing is only available for the first month and the regular price must then be paid afterwards. Instead of paying the higher yearly charge, you may try it risk-free for 90 days with the free trial.

Fitbit Premium: What does it offer?

There are several extras available in Fitbit Premium that aren’t available in the basic app. All of your health and fitness data will be tracked and shown in an easy-to-read format on the Health Metrics dashboard, and there are also guided programs and exercise videos available. When you upgrade to the premium plan, you’ll have access to 45 guided meditations, an in-depth study of your sleep, a readiness score for each day, and a comprehensive report on your health and wellness trends.

The Google Pixel Watch and any fitness tracker made by Fitbit can access all of the premium features. To get your hands on them at a reduced price make sure to sign up for Fitbit Premium in the upcoming weeks.