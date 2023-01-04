The Gameplay Reveal Trailer of Witchfire Becomes Available

Get ready to cast some spells and unleash some wicked firepower because Witchfire is coming to town! This dark fantasy shooter is sure to make a big splash in the gaming world and join the ranks of other beloved games in the genre.

With its spellbinding graphics and thrilling gameplay, Witchfire is sure to bewitch players of all ages. So get your witch’s hat ready and prepare to enter a world of magic, mystery, and of course, some good old-fashioned shootin’ action. Just be careful not to anger any real witches while you’re at it!

Witchfire looks amazing in 4K

Witchfire is already a pretty spellbinding game, but it’s about to get even more enchanting with the addition of 4K resolution! That’s right; this dark fantasy shooter is going to look absolutely wicked in 4K. With razor-sharp graphics and a level of detail that will make your eyes pop, Witchfire is sure to be a feast for the senses.

The Astronauts, meaning the dev team of the game, brings a gameplay trailer of the title to let us all know more about what’s in store for the world:

4K gameplay refers to the resolution of a video game played at 3840 x 2160 pixels, which is four times the resolution of 1080p (1920 x 1080 pixels). This higher resolution can result in more detailed and clearer graphics, making for a more immersive and visually impressive gaming experience.

One of the main benefits of 4K gameplay is that it offers increased detail and clarity, especially on larger displays.

The Astronauts is a game development studio based in Poland. It was founded in 2012 by former members of People Can Fly, a Polish game development studio known for its work on the Painkiller and Bulletstorm video games. The team at The Astronauts consists of experienced game developers who have worked on a variety of high-profile titles in the industry.

Witchfire will be available for both PC and the usual suspects in the console world: PlayStation and Xbox machines.