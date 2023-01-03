YouTube Makes It More Comfortable to Look Across Videos

There are a few things that make YouTube special compared to other video streaming apps. One of the unique aspects of YouTube is the sense of community that has developed among its users. Many people use YouTube to share their thoughts, opinions, and experiences, and there is often a strong sense of connection between creators and their viewers.

According to data from Sensor Tower, in 2020, the YouTube app was downloaded more than 4.3 billion times on Google Play and the App Store. This suggests that a very large number of people use the YouTube app on their smartphones.

Therefore, the devs just need to keep making YouTube better and better.

New changes to the UI

YouTube has recently updated its user interface by changing the color of its scrub bar from bright red to white/gray when in dark mode. 9to5Google reveals the new change.

The update has been rolled out to more devices but still remains limited to the player when watching a video. The update is meant to offer a less distracting and easier-on-the-eyes UI for users who watch many hours of videos on the app. In other areas of the app, the red color is still used to indicate progress, such as when auto-play is enabled on the home page. This is a small change, but it is likely that YouTube will continue to make improvements to its experience in the future.

Tired of the harsh glare of your phone screen at night? Want to keep your battery alive long enough to finish that Netflix or YouTube marathon? Struggling to make out those tiny letters on your screen? Dark mode is the answer to all of your problems! Just flip the switch and let the darkness envelop your device, and see the benefits for yourself. Your eyes will thank you for the reduced strain, your battery will thank you for the extra juice, and your poor, tired brain will thank you for the improved readability.

Dark mode is a better option for many software apps out there.