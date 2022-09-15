GitHub 1.80.0 APK Brings Improvements

Who said that a programmer has to use only his laptop in order to build great apps? With GitHub for Android phones, you can do pretty much anything that’s also possible by using the software from a larger display.

GitHub allows users to collaborate with one another efficiently for building apps and games. The GitHub app for Android phones has now been updated to version 1.80.0, and you should definitely consider downloading it if you’re one of those numerous people who are using the software.

Minimum demand: Android 7

You need a device that’s running on at least Android 7 if you want to get your hands on the new GitHub 1.80.0 version. The update brings along some “minor improvements,” and the change log doesn’t go into detail.

While using GitHub on Android devices, you can find out the latest notifications that you have, meaning that you’ll always stay informed, regardless of where you choose to go. You can check out your files and lines of code to see if everything’s alright or not. You can also use the software to deal with Issues and Pull Requests by reacting and replying to them. You can also merge and review those Pull Requests.

Apple’s App Store tells us more about the GitHub app:

“There’s a lot you can do on GitHub that doesn’t require a complex development environment – like sharing feedback on a design discussion, or reviewing a few lines of code. GitHub for iOS lets you move work forward wherever you are. Stay in touch with your team, triage issues, and even merge, right from the app. We’re making these tasks easy for you to perform, no matter where you work, with a beautifully native experience.”

You can also download the GitHub app from the Google Play Store.