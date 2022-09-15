Google Chrome 105.0.5195.136 APK Comes With Improvements

Google Chrome is still considered one of the fastest and most secure browsers available for Android phones. Using it comes along with a generous set of benefits, such as preloading pages, Google sync, Picture-in-Picture, a dark mode, and more.

Google Chrome is now updated to version 105.0.5195.136 for Android devices, and you should consider downloading and installing it if your phone is running on at least Android 6. However, there are multiple download versions available (17, to be more precise), and some of them even demand at least Android 10 as a basic system requirement.

What’s new

The new update for Google Chrome brings improvements in stability and performance. Such updates are indeed necessary in a tech world where everything is evolving and where you never know when an app can become obsolete, regardless of how good it is in general.

You can get the new update in both a simple APK version or an APK bundle; it all depends on you.

Here’s what the Google Play Store has to say about Chrome:

“GOOGLE CHROME IS A FAST, EASY TO USE, AND SECURE WEB BROWSER. DESIGNED FOR ANDROID, CHROME BRINGS YOU PERSONALIZED NEWS ARTICLES, QUICK LINKS TO YOUR FAVORITE SITES, DOWNLOADS, AND GOOGLE SEARCH AND GOOGLE TRANSLATE BUILT-IN. DOWNLOAD NOW TO ENJOY THE SAME CHROME WEB BROWSER EXPERIENCE YOU LOVE ACROSS ALL YOUR DEVICES.”

Downloading, installing, and using Google Chrome on an Android phone is free of charge, just in case you want another reason to consider getting the app!