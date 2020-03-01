Gmail 2020.03.01.300951155 Update is Now Live with Major Improvements

Gmail is a super popular app that is known for the amazing features that it has to offer. However, this is not the only reason why millions of people from all over the world love using Gmail in order to organize their inbox and take control over all the messages that they receive throughout the day. What makes Gmail stand out is the fact that Google is the company that is directly in charge of it. This means that Gmail benefits from full-fledged developer support and therefore, it receives new updates every day.

Gmail 2020.03.01.300951155 Update

As previously noted, Google is updating the email organizer app on a daily basis with improvements. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that the developers who are in charge of Gmail have published a brand-new update earlier this morning. The new update sports the 2020.03.01.300951155 version number and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it.

The first thing that we want to mention about Gmail’s latest update is that it is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels. This means that the only thing that Gmail fans are required to do in order to access the update is to find a stable Wi-Fi network and to connect to it.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes listed by the developers, the latest update for Gmail aims to improve the overall performances. The way that the new update is doing that is by introducing a handful of bug fixes that are tackling various issues which sometimes caused Gmail to slow down. Fortunately, this is not going to happen anymore. In addition, the update comes with a bundle of “under the hood” tweaks that are taking the performances to the next level.